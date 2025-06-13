Global condolences pour in after Ahmedabad plane crash

UN chief Antonio Guterres, US President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among scores of world leaders who offered condolences to the people of India in wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rescue team members work at the site where an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of India's worst air disasters. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.

Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the plane crash and offered heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all affected.

Trump described the crash as "one of the worst in aviation history" and emphasised readiness of the US to help India in any capacity.

"The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure," Trump said in response to a question at the White House during an event.

President Putin offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash, the Kremlin said.

"Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash," TASS said, quoting Putin's message.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims' loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was devastated to learn about the crash that had one Canadian national among those on board.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada's transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds," he said on X.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand too called it the distressing news as devastating.

"Canada is in close contact with our international partners. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have been lost in this tragedy," she said in a post on X.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio too expressed condolences, saying Washington continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.

"Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident," Rubio said on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the tragic crash and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Britain's former Indian-origin prime minister Rishi Sunak said he and his wife Askhata Murty were deeply shocked and distressed by the tragic news.

"There is a unique bond between our two nations and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today," Sunak posted on X.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the plane crash and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

His elder brother and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif offered condolences to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, saying this devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity.

"Shocked at the tragic crash of #AirIndia flight carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad. We join all in prayers for the bereaved ones and their families. #Bangladesh stands in solidarity with people and government of #India at this trying time," Bangladesh's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said on X.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic plane crash. "My heartfelt condolences to PM Shri @narendramodi jee and the people of India. Our thoughts are with the victims' families during this devastating time," he said on X.

"Nepal extends its heartfelt solidarity to India during this difficult time," Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said.

Expressing his profound sadness at the crash, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said the government and people of Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India at this difficult time.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he is deeply saddened and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard.

Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy. At this moment of deep sorrow, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted," he said on X.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was deeply distressed to learn about the tragic crash and extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides expressed heartfelt condolences to PM Modi and the people of India. "The people of Cyprus mourn with you. In this time of sorrow, we stand by our Indian friends with solidarity and compassion," Christodoulides said on X.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragedy that strikes at the heart of countless families.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, the rescuers on the ground, and the people of India in these painful moments. Belgium stands in solidarity with India and all affected communities. Our services are closely following developments," he said on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as horrible news and offered his deepest condolences to Modi and the people of India.

"Our thoughts are with all victims' relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he posted on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a post on X said he was saddened to know of the Air India crash.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen," he wrote on X.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar joined him in expressing sorrow at the incident.

"Our hearts are with the Indian people following the terrible incident," Sa'ar wrote on X.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he is following the shocking images of the Air India flight crashing in Ahmedabad and said in a post on X: "As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones."

"Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo expressed his "sincere condolences to PM Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India.

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Nepal's former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda were among other world leaders who offered condolences to all those affected.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended its condolences and hoped for strength and healing in the days ahead.