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Glimpses Of Monsoon Mayhem

By REDIFF NEWS July 23, 2026 13:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department attributes the active weather to a combination of an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere.

Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while orange and yellow alerts cover several other states.

In Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered landslides and forced the closure of 142 roads, disrupting travel and daily life.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable hill areas.

Heavy rain has also raised concerns about urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.

Amritsar recorded the country's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions continue to vary sharply, with Madurai remaining the hottest and Haflong recording the lowest minimum temperature.

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: A view of the multiple opened spillway gates of the Salal dam amid the rising Chenab river water level on July 22, 2026. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations.
  • Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with orange and yellow alerts for several other states.
  • Uttarakhand is experiencing landslides and road closures (142 roads affected) due to continuous rainfall, prompting advisories against unnecessary travel.
  • Concerns are rising over urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.
  • Amritsar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions vary sharply across the country.
 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: The Chenab river nears the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in Reasi, July 22, 2026, here and below.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Valsad on July 22, 2026.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: A flooded underpass in Valsad.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: Traveling through a waterlogged road in Valsad.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: An autorickshaw wades through a waterlogged road in Valsad.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: The swollen river flowing at Bhalessa in Doda, here and below.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: A damaged road as Poonch faces a flood situation due to continuous downpour.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: Fallen rock and debris on a road in Poonch.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: People with umbrellas and raincoats stroll on Mall Road in Shimla on July 22, 2026, here and below.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: A waterlogged road in Surat on July 22, 2026.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: Riding in the rain in Jalandhar.

 

Heavy Rain Grips India

IMAGE: Houseboats lie anchored along the Jhelum river amid heavy rainfall in Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

IndiaMonsoon MayhemIMDValsadMadhya Maharashtra

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