Glimpses Of Monsoon Mayhem

The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department attributes the active weather to a combination of an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere.
Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while orange and yellow alerts cover several other states.
In Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered landslides and forced the closure of 142 roads, disrupting travel and daily life.
Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable hill areas.
Heavy rain has also raised concerns about urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.
Amritsar recorded the country's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions continue to vary sharply, with Madurai remaining the hottest and Haflong recording the lowest minimum temperature.
Key Points
- The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations.
- Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with orange and yellow alerts for several other states.
- Uttarakhand is experiencing landslides and road closures (142 roads affected) due to continuous rainfall, prompting advisories against unnecessary travel.
- Concerns are rising over urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.
- Amritsar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions vary sharply across the country.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff