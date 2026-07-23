Glimpses Of Monsoon Mayhem

The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department attributes the active weather to a combination of an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere.

Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while orange and yellow alerts cover several other states.

In Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered landslides and forced the closure of 142 roads, disrupting travel and daily life.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable hill areas.

Heavy rain has also raised concerns about urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.

Amritsar recorded the country's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions continue to vary sharply, with Madurai remaining the hottest and Haflong recording the lowest minimum temperature.

IMAGE: A view of the multiple opened spillway gates of the Salal dam amid the rising Chenab river water level on July 22, 2026. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations.

Red alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with orange and yellow alerts for several other states.

Uttarakhand is experiencing landslides and road closures (142 roads affected) due to continuous rainfall, prompting advisories against unnecessary travel.

Concerns are rising over urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and transport disruptions across western, northern, central, and eastern India.

Amritsar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, while weather conditions vary sharply across the country.

IMAGE: The Chenab river nears the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in Reasi, July 22, 2026, here and below.

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Valsad on July 22, 2026.

IMAGE: A flooded underpass in Valsad.

IMAGE: Traveling through a waterlogged road in Valsad.

IMAGE: An autorickshaw wades through a waterlogged road in Valsad.

IMAGE: The swollen river flowing at Bhalessa in Doda, here and below.

IMAGE: A damaged road as Poonch faces a flood situation due to continuous downpour.

IMAGE: Fallen rock and debris on a road in Poonch.

IMAGE: People with umbrellas and raincoats stroll on Mall Road in Shimla on July 22, 2026, here and below.

IMAGE: A waterlogged road in Surat on July 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Riding in the rain in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: Houseboats lie anchored along the Jhelum river amid heavy rainfall in Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff