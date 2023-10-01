News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Glasgow gurdwara condemns blocking of Indian envoy's visit

Glasgow gurdwara condemns blocking of Indian envoy's visit

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 01, 2023 08:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glasgow Gurdwara has 'strongly' condemned the incident, where Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from attending a planned interaction at the religious site on Saturday,

IMAGE: Vikram Doraiswami. Photograph: ANI Photo

Calling the incident 'disorderly behaviour' by unknown individuals outside the Glasgow area, it further added that the Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds.

 

'An incident occurred on 29 September 2023 at Glasgow Gurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament. Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt this visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises,' the statement by Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha stated.

It further said that the 'unruly individuals' continued to disturb the congregation, adding that the Scotland Police has taken cognisance in the matter.

'Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith,' the statement added.

This comes after a planned interaction of Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Vikram Doraiswami at the Glasgow Gurudwara was disrupted by some 'extremist elements'.

Scotland Police has responded to the incident and said that an inquiry is ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission said, that it reported to authorities in the UK the 'disgraceful incident' at the Glasgow Gurudwara where elements from outside Scotland 'deliberately disrupted' a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Vikram Doraiswami.

The incident has also drawn condemnation by several British MPs.

The UK's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, on Saturday said she was 'concerned' to learn that Indian envoy Doraiswami had been stopped from meeting the Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trevelyan said the security and safety of foreign places is of utmost importance and places of worship in the United Kingdom should be open to all.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
My diplomats are unsafe in Canada: Jaishankar in US
My diplomats are unsafe in Canada: Jaishankar in US
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
'Pro-China' Muizzu wins Maldivian presidential polls
'Pro-China' Muizzu wins Maldivian presidential polls
When Anil Kapoor Dared To Dream Big
When Anil Kapoor Dared To Dream Big
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis
Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team
Cricketers Cheer India's Hockey Team
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Disgraceful': India condemns UK gurudwara incident

'Disgraceful': India condemns UK gurudwara incident

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances