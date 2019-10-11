Happy to be in TN: PM tweets in 3 languages ahead of Xi meet

October 11, 2019 13:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Friday to attend the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He wished the summit will further strengthen ties between India and China.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi arrived by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others.

Modi chose the three languages of English, Tamil and Chinese to wish his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping further strengthened bilateral ties.

"Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality," he said in tweets in English, Tamil and Chinese.

"It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China," he added.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Of late, Modi has been laying a lot of stress on Tamil, which was evident during his speeches in and about the language during his September US visit, besides his official engagements in this city last week.

On Friday, Modi also tweeted in Chinese, in an apparent attempt to reach out to the eastern neighbour ahead of his meeting with Xi on Friday and Saturday.

The coastal town of Mahabalipuram, fortified and all decked up, will host the two leaders for their second informal summit, with Modi and Xi having earlier met in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.