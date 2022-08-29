News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Girls, boys sitting together in classes breeds anarchy: Kerala leader

Girls, boys sitting together in classes breeds anarchy: Kerala leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2022 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leader of Kerala's numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community Vellappally Natesan has said girls and boys sitting together in classrooms was "against Indian culture" and "breeds anarchy".

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was responding to queries from media persons in Kochi on Sunday regarding the Left Democratic Front government's gender neutral policy of same uniforms for both girls and boys and in co-ed schools where students of both sexes are taught together.

Natesan, considered to be very close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said, "We (SNDP) are not in favour of girls and boys sitting together in classrooms. We have a culture of our own. We are not living in America or England."

"Our culture does not accept boys and girls hugging and sitting together. You do not see this happening in educational institutions of Christians and Muslims," the SNDP general secretary said.

 

He, however, said such things are happening in educational institutions managed by the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). NSS and SNDP are two major Hindu caste outfits in the state.

Such behaviour "breeds anarchy" and you can see that in the colleges managed by Hindu organisations, he said and added that it was one of the reasons why such institutions do not get good grades or funding from the University Grants Commission.

He further said that those below 18 years of age or young adults in colleges should not be sitting together and hugging each other when they are still studying.

Once the children grow up and attain maturity, they can do whatever they want, Natesan said. However, children sitting together, and hugging each other is not desirable in India and it is dangerous, he said.

Natesan also said that it was unfortunate that the LDF dispensation was succumbing to religious pressure, despite calling itself a secular government, and not sticking to some of its decisions oft late.

"It sends a wrong message to society," he said.

He was referring to the recent government announcement that it was not going to decide what uniforms children should wear or whether they should attend mixed schools after facing criticism from various Muslim organisations regarding their gender neutral education policy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
And Afghan Girls Go To School...
And Afghan Girls Go To School...
Kerala couple's Facebook post on moral policing goes viral
Kerala couple's Facebook post on moral policing goes viral
'Moral brigade' thrashes girls at party in Mangalore
'Moral brigade' thrashes girls at party in Mangalore
SEND US Your Ganpati Pictures!
SEND US Your Ganpati Pictures!
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
'Markets may remain sideways'
'Markets may remain sideways'
'Ok to talk to me Jaddu?'
'Ok to talk to me Jaddu?'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Internet trolls, the moral police and an intolerant nation

Internet trolls, the moral police and an intolerant nation

Mangalore's moral policing problem

Mangalore's moral policing problem

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances