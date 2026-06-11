Mysterious Death Of Nursing Student In Varanasi Hostel

Police in Varanasi are investigating the mysterious death of a 19-year-old nursing student found on a boys' hostel staircase, with preliminary findings indicating internal bleeding and a detailed probe underway.

Key Points A 19-year-old nursing student was discovered dead on a boys' hostel staircase in Sarnath, Varanasi.

Preliminary findings suggest the student suffered internal bleeding, with a post-mortem examination videographed.

Police are actively investigating the mysterious death, searching for the student's mobile phone and reviewing CCTV footage.

The family has not yet filed a formal complaint, and authorities await the full post-mortem report for conclusions.

A 19-year-old nursing student was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the staircase of a boys' hostel in the Sarnath area, police said on Thursday. The student, who was pursuing studies at Shiv Surgical Nursing College, was spotted on the staircase on Wednesday with blood oozing from her body, police said.

Investigation Into Nursing Student's Death

Sarnath Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Tripathi said the student lived with her family in Sarnath and her father is employed in the police department. According to family members, the student left home on Wednesday morning after telling them that she was going to the college and would arrange lunch for two people, the SHO said.

Tripathi said preliminary findings suggested that the student suffered internal bleeding. He said a panel of two doctors conducted the post-mortem examination, and the entire procedure was videographed. The SHO said drawing any conclusions would be premature until the post-mortem report is received.

Police are searching for the student's mobile phone and examining her call detail records. Officials said CCTV footage from around the scene is being scrutinised as part of the investigation. "The family has left for the deceased's last rites, and no formal complaint has been received so far," he said. A detailed probe is underway.