Teen Girl Abused By Social Media Friend, Accused Arrested

Chennai police have swiftly arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl he befriended on Instagram, highlighting the critical need for online safety and vigilance.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 19-year-old man was arrested in Chennai for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl he met through Instagram.

The accused, J Muthusamy, was apprehended swiftly by Tambaram City Police following a complaint from the girl's mother.

Police clarified that this incident is separate from another ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse at a government school in Kandigai village.

In a distinct case, a 52-year-old school principal, Thomas Manoharan, was arrested under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of a sixth-standard student near Tiruporur.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information regarding such sensitive cases.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 19-year-old man whom she had befriended through social media at a secluded spot on the city outskirts, and he was arrested soon after, police said on Saturday.

Swift Police Action In Social Media Abuse Case

The Tambaram City Police, quoting a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, said the accused, J Muthusamy, had befriended the teenager through Instagram.

The duo had been in contact over phone calls for about a month, police said.

On September 25, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Vandalur All Women Police Station alleging that her daughter had been sexually abused.

On Thursday night, the accused allegedly took the girl to an agricultural field near Old Nallur and sexually abused her, police said.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Vandalur AWPS, and an investigation was taken up. Accused Muthusamy was arrested within one hour of receipt of the complaint. Accused sent to remand," Tambaram police said.

Other Child Protection Cases Under Scrutiny

Police said the case was unrelated to an allegation of sexual abuse of a child at Kandigai village under the Tambaram City Police limits.

Regarding the allegation of child sexual abuse at a government school in Kandigai village, police said on Friday, "No material has emerged at this stage to establish that the alleged incident had occurred in the government school as reported. However, investigation is on."

The police had warned against spreading unverified information, they added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the principal of a government primary school near Tiruporur here, was arrested under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of a girl studying in sixth standard.

The accused, identified as Thomas Manoharan (52), was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody and he has also been suspended.