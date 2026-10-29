Three Arrested In Balod Minor Rape Case

Police in Chhattisgarh's Balod district have apprehended three individuals, including a minor, in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crimes against children.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three individuals, including a minor, were apprehended in Balod, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly took place on October 14 in a village under the Ranchirai police station area.

The arrests were made on Wednesday after the girl's parents reported the incident to the police on October 27.

A case has been registered under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The arrested adults were identified as Giteshwar Sahu (19) and Chandrashekhar Sahu (18), with the third accused being 17 years old.

Three persons including a minor have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place on October 14 in a village under the Ranchirai police station area.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated place in the village and raped her, Balod Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The girl initially did not disclose the incident to anyone. Her parents approached the police on October 27 after she narrated the ordeal, and the accused were held on Wednesday.

A case was registered under Section 65(1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

Those arrested were identified as Giteshwar Sahu (19) and Chandrashekhar Sahu (18). The third accused is 17 years old.