Police in Ballabhgarh have arrested a 28-year-old man, Nandkishore, in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at a wedding, sparking concerns about child safety at public events.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man, Nandkishore, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at a wedding in Ballabhgarh.

Nandkishore reportedly lured the victim and her elder sister behind the wedding tent on Sunday night.

The incident came to light when a caterer heard the girl's cries, leading to the accused's arrest.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl child attending a wedding in Ballabhgarh, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Incident

On Sunday night, Nandkishore, a native of Kosi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly lured the six-year-old and her elder sister behind the wedding tent and tried to assault them, the police said.

While the elder sister managed to escape, the younger one could not. She is currently under treatment at a hospital, they said.

According to the police, a caterer using a restroom heard the girl's cries and raised an alarm. Nandkishore locked himself inside a room, but was arrested by the police.

The girl lives in a rented house with her mother, two sisters, and a brother. Her father lives separately with his second wife.

Nandkishore, a mason, lives with his parents. His wife left him.

"An FIR was registered at Ballabgarh Sadar Police Station and the accused has been arrested. We are investigating the entire matter," a police spokesperson said.