Police Investigate Alleged Rape Of Teen Girl In Patna Guest House

Police in Patna have launched an investigation and formed a Special Investigation Team following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a Danapur guest house on Sunday.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a guest house in Patna's Danapur locality on Monday.

The incident took place in the guest house on Dadan Handi Road under Khagaul police station limits on Sunday.

The victim was sent to AIIMS Patna for medical examination and treatment.

A forensic team reached the spot and collected scientific evidence.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted, and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a guest house in Patna's Danapur locality, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place in the guest house on Dadan Handi Road under Khagaul police station limits on Sunday, the police said.

"Information about the incident was received around 2 pm on Sunday. The girl was allegedly raped by a person known to her," Danapur SDPO-2 Amarendra Kumar Jha told reporters here.

"The girl was sent to AIIMS Patna for medical examination and treatment. A forensic team reached the spot and collected scientific evidence," he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted, and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, the SDPO added.