Bihar Molestation: Two Held In Darbhanga Incident

A recent molestation incident in Darbhanga, Bihar, has led to the swift apprehension of two accused, including a minor, while simultaneously igniting a political controversy reminiscent of the Jamui episode.

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Key Points A molestation incident occurred in Darbhanga, Bihar, involving a girl and two motorcycle-borne individuals.

Police swiftly apprehended both accused, one of whom is a minor, within five hours of the incident.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections of BNS.

The incident has sparked a political row, drawing comparisons to a similar case in Jamui.

Opposition party RJD and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi are engaged in a blame game over the social identity of the perpetrators.

A girl was allegedly molested in public in Bihar's Darbhanga district, following which two accused, including a minor, were apprehended in connection with the incident that bears a stark resemblance to the Jamui episode.

The latest incident took place in Keeratpur village of Darbhanga on Monday when two motorcycle-borne persons tried to snatch the 'dupatta' (scarf) of the victim girl while she was on her way to her school, a police statement said. The girl cried for help, drawing attention of passersby who tried to nab the accused but they sped away on the two-wheeler. A case was registered in Jamalpur police station under the POCSO Act and sections of BNS.

Swift Police Action And Arrests

Both accused were subsequently tracked down "within five hours of the incident", the police statement said. While the 19-year-old accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court, the co-accused was taken to the juvenile justice board as he was a minor.

Political Fallout And Jamui Comparison

The police statement was also shared by the RJD on its social media handle. The opposition party, which has been stung by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's averment that the accused in Jamui were of the Yadav caste, to which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad belongs, claimed that in Darbhanga, both perpetrators belonged to the Gaya MP's social group.

The opposition party, which has been upset over the Jamui accused being called "brothers of Tejashwi Yadav", the RJD's working president, by Manjhi, sought to pay the latter in the same coin by alleging that Darbhanga perpetrators were "sons" of the Union minister.

In Jamui, a teenage girl and a boy, who were said to be studying at the same coaching centre, were caught hold of by a group on a road and allegedly harassed on September 19. Video clips circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being molested. Bihar Police claimed it arrested two main accused in the incident following an encounter on Tuesday in which both were injured. With this, the total number of people held in connection with the incident has reached five, including three minors.