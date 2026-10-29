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Revenge Over Chocolate Leads To Child's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 20:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident from Mandsaur, a 12-year-old girl has been accused of killing a four-year-old boy by pushing him into a water tank, reportedly in an act of revenge after being scolded over a chocolate.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old girl allegedly killed a four-year-old boy in Mandsaur, MP, on Thursday.
  • The motive was revenge after the boy's mother scolded the girl during a quarrel over a chocolate.
  • The girl pushed the child into a rooftop water tank and covered it with a stone slab, causing his death.
  • The shocking incident occurred on October 24 at Shamgarh in the district.
  • After confessing to the crime, the girl was produced before a court and sent to a juvenile home.

Enraged by a woman's scolding during a quarrel over a chocolate, a 12-year-old girl allegedly killed the woman's four-year-old son by pushing him into a water tank, the district police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The girl first pushed the child into the rooftop water tank and then covered it with a stone slab, causing his death, an official said.

 

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Meena told PTI Videos that the shocking incident occurred on October 24 at Shamgarh in the district.

After the girl allegedly confessed to the crime, she was produced before a court which sent her to a juvenile home.

The deceased child and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood.

The girl allegedly wanted to take revenge after the child's mother scolded her, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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mandsaur crimechild murderjuvenile crimewater tank deathrevenge killing

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