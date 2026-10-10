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Horrific Discovery: Class 9 Girl Found Dead In Dumka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 22:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Dumka, Jharkhand, are investigating the suspected rape and murder of a Class 9 student whose body was found near her home on Friday night, sparking concerns about safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Class 9 student was found dead near her house in Dumka, Jharkhand.
  • Police suspect the girl was raped and murdered.
  • Her body was recovered from bushes about 500 metres from her home on Friday night.
  • The victim's family found her body after she did not return home from untying the cow.
  • Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched a detailed investigation.

A girl has been found dead near her house in Jharkhand's Dumka, with police suspecting that she was raped and murdered.

Investigation Launched Into Tragic Death

The body of the Class 9 student was recovered from bushes about 500 metres from her house on Friday night, Kathikund police station in-charge Balram Singh said.

 

According to the victim's parents, she had returned home from school around 3 pm, and her father asked her to untie the cow in the field after she had her lunch.

She, however, did not return home, prompting her family to start searching for her. During the search, they found her body in the field.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have launched a detailed investigation," the police officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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