Eight-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Assaults Six-Year-Old Girl In School

A shocking incident in Panchkula saw a six-year-old girl critically injured after an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy inside a school classroom, prompting a police investigation and medical assessment of the juvenile.

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Key Points A six-year-old girl was critically injured after an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy in a Panchkula school classroom on October 28.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the boy hitting the girl's head against a desk and kicking her with an object.

The girl is currently hospitalised at PGIMER, Chandigarh, receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Police confirmed the ages of the children and stated the boy is undergoing a medical assessment, as is standard for children aged seven to 12 years.

Authorities are questioning school staff as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school here, leaving her critically injured and hospitalised at PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on October 28, a senior police official said.

Investigation Details Emerge

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media shows the boy grabbing the girl by her hair and repeatedly hitting her head against a desk. After she falls to the floor, he allegedly kicks her and strikes her with what appears to be a brick.

The video also purportedly shows the boy repeatedly kicking the girl and hitting her with the object, leaving her bleeding.

DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh confirmed that the boy is eight years old and the girl is six.

Asked about the reason behind the incident, Singh said the boy was undergoing a medical assessment.

He said an assessment is conducted in cases involving children aged between seven and 12 years, and further action would be taken based on the report.

The girl has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries, the DCP said.

Police are questioning the school authorities as part of the investigation.