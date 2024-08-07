News
Girl, 4, dies after dog falls on her

Girl, 4, dies after dog falls on her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 07, 2024 19:08 IST
A four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane, the police said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The freak incident occurred around 4.30 pm on a narrow, busy lane in the Mumbra area, an official said.

 

The child suffered grievous injuries after the canine fell on her.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

A video of the dog falling on the girl has gone viral on social media.

However, it is still unclear how the dog landed on the road if it jumped or was thrown.

The official said the police are trying to find out from the Thane Municipal Corporation if the owner had permission to keep a dog or if negligence on their part led to the incident.

The girl's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe is underway, said the official.

In her statement to the police, the girl's mother said she did not suspect any foul play in her daughter's death, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
