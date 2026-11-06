Barabanki Horror: Girl Raped, Murdered; Accused Nabbed After Encounter

In a shocking incident from Barabanki, an 11-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered, leading to the arrest of the accused after a police encounter.

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Key Points An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and murdered in Barabanki district.

Her body was recovered from a well on Friday, police said.

The accused, Uttam Kumar Singh, was arrested after a police encounter during which he received a gunshot wound.

Police received information about the girl's disappearance from a village under the Haidergarh Police Station area on Thursday night.

The accused has been booked in several previous cases, including theft and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered in Barabanki district, with her body recovered from a well on Friday, police said.

The accused, Uttam Kumar Singh, was arrested after a police encounter during which he received a gunshot wound, Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said.

She said police received information about the girl's disappearance from a village under the Haidergarh Police Station area on Thursday night.

The girl's family accused Singh, a native of the same village, of abducting her.

Police found the girl's body in a well near the village on Friday.

A police team searching for the accused subsequently intercepted him and nabbed him after shooting him in the leg, Tyagi said.

He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The SP said Singh was booked in several cases, including theft and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.