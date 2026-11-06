Home  » News » Barabanki Horror: Girl Raped, Murdered; Accused Nabbed After Encounter

Barabanki Horror: Girl Raped, Murdered; Accused Nabbed After Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 22:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

In a shocking incident from Barabanki, an 11-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered, leading to the arrest of the accused after a police encounter.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and murdered in Barabanki district.
  • Her body was recovered from a well on Friday, police said.
  • The accused, Uttam Kumar Singh, was arrested after a police encounter during which he received a gunshot wound.
  • Police received information about the girl's disappearance from a village under the Haidergarh Police Station area on Thursday night.
  • The accused has been booked in several previous cases, including theft and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered in Barabanki district, with her body recovered from a well on Friday, police said.

The accused, Uttam Kumar Singh, was arrested after a police encounter during which he received a gunshot wound, Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said.

 

She said police received information about the girl's disappearance from a village under the Haidergarh Police Station area on Thursday night.

The girl's family accused Singh, a native of the same village, of abducting her.

Police found the girl's body in a well near the village on Friday.

A police team searching for the accused subsequently intercepted him and nabbed him after shooting him in the leg, Tyagi said.

He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The SP said Singh was booked in several cases, including theft and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

barabanki crimegirl murderedrape casepolice encounteruttar pradesh crime

More From Rediff

Notorious Inter-State Snatcher Arrested In Delhi

Notorious Inter-State Snatcher Arrested In Delhi
'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'
Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?

Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?

Related Stories

Man Arrested After Girl Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Man Arrested After Girl Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled