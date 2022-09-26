News
Rediff.com  » News » Ghulam Nabi Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party'

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 26, 2022 16:54 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, on Monday launched his new party -- the Democratic Azad party (DAP).

IMAGE: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new Democratic Azad Party during a press conference, in Jammu, on Monday, September 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26.

 

"I am launching Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from here today. It symbolises democracy and freedom of speech and thought. Our ideology will be based on the ideals of Mahatama Gandhi," Azad said during a press conference in Jammu.

Azad said the DAP will have 'no competition' with any other political party and it will focus on 'strengthening' peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, had resigned from the Congress in support of Azad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
