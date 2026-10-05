ACB Nabs GHMC Town Planning Supervisor For Rs 4 Lakh Bribe

A Town Planning Supervisor at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs four lakh bribe to overlook building construction issues.

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Key Points A GHMC Town Planning Supervisor in Hyderabad was arrested by the ACB for accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe.

The officer had initially demanded Rs 8 lakh to ignore building construction orders and prevent harassment.

In addition to the bribe, Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash was also seized from the accused.

The Telangana ACB stated the officer acted improperly and dishonestly for undue advantage.

The case against the GHMC official is currently under investigation.

A Town Planning Supervisor in GHMC here was caught red-handed by the ACB on Monday when she allegedly accepted Rs four lakh bribe, officials said.

GHMC Official's Bribery Allegations

The accused officer, working at the office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Golkonda Zone, demanded bribe amount of Rs eight lakh and accepted the part payment of Rs four lakh from a complainant, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The bribe was demanded "to ignore the Speaking Orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, GHMC, to allow the complainant to proceed with the building construction, and not to cause any further harassment to the complainant," it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, the ACB said, adding in addition to it, Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash was also found from her, which was recovered and seized.

The accused officer performed her duty "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage, it said.

The case is under investigation, the release added.