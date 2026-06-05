Mob Pelts Stones At Police During Criminal's Funeral In Ghazipur

A funeral in Ghazipur escalated into violence as a mob allegedly attacked police, injuring personnel, amidst protests and allegations of a fake encounter following the death of criminal Kamlesh Bind, prompting strong condemnation and calls for strict action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police personnel were injured after a crowd allegedly pelted stones during the funeral of criminal Kamlesh Bind in Ghazipur.

Locals protested, alleging that Kamlesh Bind, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was killed in a fake police encounter.

Ghazipur SP Iraz Raja assured strict action, including potential National Security Act (NSA) charges, against those involved in the violence.

Kamlesh Bind was wanted in connection with the murder of hotelier Vineet Rai over an alleged Rs 1 crore extortion demand.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the UP government, linking the incident to alleged corruption and damaged state image.

Chaos erupted during the funeral of a criminal in Ghazipur when a crowd allegedly hurled stones at the police, injuring several personnel, according to officials. Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraz Raja on Friday assured strict action against those involved in the incident, which broke out after locals alleged that the man, identified as Kamlesh, was killed in a fake encounter.

The SP mentioned that individuals identified for creating the disturbance and injuring police personnel while protesting with the body of Kamlesh Chaudhary, also known as Kamlesh Bind, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, would face severe consequences. He added that the accused could also be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Criminal's Encounter Killing Sparks Outrage

Kamlesh was killed in a police encounter late Wednesday night and was wanted in connection with the murder of local hotelier Vineet Rai (29) on May 29, according to the police. Kamlesh was one of four individuals named as suspects in the case. The police had announced rewards for all four suspects, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each for the main accused, Shankar Pandey, and Kamlesh, while the remaining two accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 each.

Police Personnel Injured Amidst Funeral Protest

Police sources said that when Kamlesh's body was being transported under security from his village to the cremation ground on Thursday evening, it was placed on the road near a railway crossing close to the Ghazipur railway station. A crowd gathered at the site, causing a commotion and allegedly pelting stones, which resulted in injuries to police officials and personnel. The situation was brought under control after additional male and female police personnel were deployed. Following this, the body was taken to the cremation ground, where the last rites were performed by the family members under security.

Political Reaction to Ghazipur Incident

Sharing a video of the protest, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government in a post on X, stating, "Under BJP rule, the highly corrupt governance and administration have lost the trust of the people," and alleged that killings and encounters had damaged Uttar Pradesh's image. According to investigators, hotelier Vineet Rai was allegedly shot dead on the night of May 29 due to a demand for extortion of Rs 1 crore. Police confirmed that Kamlesh was among those accused in the case.