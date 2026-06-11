Uncle Sentenced To Death For Nephew's Brutal Murder

A Ghazipur court has delivered a death penalty verdict to Amjad Khan for the brutal 2021 murder of his four-year-old nephew, Daniyal, highlighting the extreme cruelty involved in the heinous crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Ghazipur court sentenced Amjad Khan to death for the murder of his four-year-old nephew, Daniyal.

The crime occurred in 2021, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court noted the extreme cruelty of the murder, stating the child's throat was slit.

Nine prosecution witnesses supported the case, confirming the circumstances of the killing.

The judge deemed the offence one of the gravest crimes due to its exceptional brutality.

A local court here on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a man for the murder of his four-year-old nephew in 2021, prosecution officials said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shakti Singh sentenced Amjad Khan to death and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after finding him guilty of murdering his nephew, Daniyal. According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Gahmar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint filed by Mohammad Arbaz Khan, a resident of Bara village in the Gahmar area. The complainant alleged that Amjad Khan murdered Daniyal on October 21, 2021, without any apparent reason.

Court Cites Extreme Cruelty In Sentencing

Government counsel Akhilesh Singh told the court that the prosecution examined nine witnesses, all of whom supported the case and confirmed the circumstances surrounding the killing. In its order, the court observed that the accused had murdered the child with extreme cruelty by slitting his throat. The judge noted that the manner of the killing demonstrated exceptional brutality and that the convict had crossed all limits of cruelty. Holding the offence to be among the gravest of crimes, the court sentenced Amjad Khan to death and also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 50,000.