HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Uncle Sentenced To Death For Nephew's Brutal Murder

Uncle Sentenced To Death For Nephew's Brutal Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 20:04 IST

x

A Ghazipur court has delivered a death penalty verdict to Amjad Khan for the brutal 2021 murder of his four-year-old nephew, Daniyal, highlighting the extreme cruelty involved in the heinous crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Ghazipur court sentenced Amjad Khan to death for the murder of his four-year-old nephew, Daniyal.
  • The crime occurred in 2021, and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.
  • The court noted the extreme cruelty of the murder, stating the child's throat was slit.
  • Nine prosecution witnesses supported the case, confirming the circumstances of the killing.
  • The judge deemed the offence one of the gravest crimes due to its exceptional brutality.

A local court here on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a man for the murder of his four-year-old nephew in 2021, prosecution officials said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shakti Singh sentenced Amjad Khan to death and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after finding him guilty of murdering his nephew, Daniyal. According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Gahmar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint filed by Mohammad Arbaz Khan, a resident of Bara village in the Gahmar area. The complainant alleged that Amjad Khan murdered Daniyal on October 21, 2021, without any apparent reason.

 

Court Cites Extreme Cruelty In Sentencing

Government counsel Akhilesh Singh told the court that the prosecution examined nine witnesses, all of whom supported the case and confirmed the circumstances surrounding the killing. In its order, the court observed that the accused had murdered the child with extreme cruelty by slitting his throat. The judge noted that the manner of the killing demonstrated exceptional brutality and that the convict had crossed all limits of cruelty. Holding the offence to be among the gravest of crimes, the court sentenced Amjad Khan to death and also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 50,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Gets Life Sentence for Heinous Crime Against 11-Year-Old in Delhi
Man Gets Life Sentence for Heinous Crime Against 11-Year-Old in Delhi
Five Family Members Receive Life Sentences in Azamgarh Murder Case
Man Sentenced To Death For 2011 Double Murder In UP
Man Sentenced To Death For 2011 Double Murder In UP
Seven Get Life For Double Murder In Uttar Pradesh
Budaun Man Gets Life Sentence in 2019 Nephew Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the Airport1:15

Parineeti Stuns Fans With a Completely New Avatar at the...

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank2:58

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO