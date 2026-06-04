HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Ghaziabad Police Are Cracking Down On Crime In Khoda

How Ghaziabad Police Are Cracking Down On Crime In Khoda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 22:16 IST

x

Ghaziabad Police have launched an intensified 'Operation Clean Sweep' in the Khoda area, employing extensive verification drives, drone surveillance, and the Yaksh app to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety following a recent murder.

Key Points

  • Ghaziabad Police's 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda involves extensive verification, flag marches, and search operations to enhance law and order.
  • The operation has identified over 1,600 suspicious individuals and scrutinised 75 history-sheeters, with efforts to monitor and deter criminals.
  • Advanced surveillance, including drone cameras and the Yaksh app, is being used for real-time monitoring and crime control.
  • The intensified drive was initiated following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan, aiming to address public safety concerns and maintain communal harmony.

The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has intensified 'Operation Clean Sweep' in the Khoda area, carrying out an extensive verification drive, flag marches and search operations to strengthen law and order and curb criminal activities, officials said on Thursday.

Police officials said they have identified around 1,601 suspicious people so far during the campaign, and they are verifying their backgrounds. In addition, police are scrutinising the records of 75 history-sheeters in the area.

 

On Tuesday, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaud visited Khoda to review the ongoing operation and directed officers to ensure effective implementation.

Intensifying Law And Order Efforts

According to police officials, the sustained crackdown has prompted several criminals and suspected offenders to leave the area, while efforts continue to identify and monitor those still present.

As part of the operation, police are also using drone cameras to maintain surveillance over the locality and monitor activities in real time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava said on Thursday that information related to criminals and suspicious individuals is being uploaded to the Yaksh app, enabling better monitoring and crime-control measures.

Advanced Surveillance And Verification

He said police teams are simultaneously raiding suspected hideouts and carrying out verification exercises across the area. Regular flag marches are also being organised, and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and reassure residents.

Srivastava said special security arrangements are also being made ahead of Friday prayers, with additional police forces set to be deployed to ensure peace, law and order, and communal harmony in the area.

Addressing Public Safety Concerns

Police officials said the verification and enforcement drive will continue in the coming days as part of the commissionerate's efforts to maintain vigilance over criminal elements and strengthen public safety in Khoda.

The intensified verification drive, which includes large-scale verification of tenants, commercial establishments and suspected offenders in Khoda, follows the recent murder of 17-year-old Class XI student Surya Pratap Chauhan. He was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in the area on May 28 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Operation Clean Sweep's Origin

The incident triggered protests, heightened security deployment and concerns over law and order in the locality. Police arrested several accused in the case, while the main suspect, Asad, was killed in a police encounter during an arrest attempt.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Unrecognised Madrasas Sealed In Ghaziabad After Teenager's Murder
Unrecognised Madrasas Sealed In Ghaziabad After Teenager's Murder
Ghaziabad Madrassas Sealed After Teen Murder Case
Ghaziabad Madrassas Sealed After Teen Murder Case
Ghaziabad Police Register FIRs Against Two Illegal Madrasas
Main Accused In Ghaziabad Murder Case Dies After Police Encounter
Main Accused In Ghaziabad Murder Case Dies After Police Encounter
Ghaziabad Authorities Issue Demolition Notice After Murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Heartwarming! Vellore Teacher Dresses as a Clown to Welcome Students1:03

Heartwarming! Vellore Teacher Dresses as a Clown to...

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble1:03

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case0:30

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO