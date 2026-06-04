How Ghaziabad Police Are Cracking Down On Crime In Khoda

Ghaziabad Police have launched an intensified 'Operation Clean Sweep' in the Khoda area, employing extensive verification drives, drone surveillance, and the Yaksh app to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety following a recent murder.

Key Points Ghaziabad Police's 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda involves extensive verification, flag marches, and search operations to enhance law and order.

The operation has identified over 1,600 suspicious individuals and scrutinised 75 history-sheeters, with efforts to monitor and deter criminals.

Advanced surveillance, including drone cameras and the Yaksh app, is being used for real-time monitoring and crime control.

The intensified drive was initiated following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan, aiming to address public safety concerns and maintain communal harmony.

The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has intensified 'Operation Clean Sweep' in the Khoda area, carrying out an extensive verification drive, flag marches and search operations to strengthen law and order and curb criminal activities, officials said on Thursday.

Police officials said they have identified around 1,601 suspicious people so far during the campaign, and they are verifying their backgrounds. In addition, police are scrutinising the records of 75 history-sheeters in the area.

On Tuesday, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaud visited Khoda to review the ongoing operation and directed officers to ensure effective implementation.

Intensifying Law And Order Efforts

According to police officials, the sustained crackdown has prompted several criminals and suspected offenders to leave the area, while efforts continue to identify and monitor those still present.

As part of the operation, police are also using drone cameras to maintain surveillance over the locality and monitor activities in real time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava said on Thursday that information related to criminals and suspicious individuals is being uploaded to the Yaksh app, enabling better monitoring and crime-control measures.

Advanced Surveillance And Verification

He said police teams are simultaneously raiding suspected hideouts and carrying out verification exercises across the area. Regular flag marches are also being organised, and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and reassure residents.

Srivastava said special security arrangements are also being made ahead of Friday prayers, with additional police forces set to be deployed to ensure peace, law and order, and communal harmony in the area.

Addressing Public Safety Concerns

Police officials said the verification and enforcement drive will continue in the coming days as part of the commissionerate's efforts to maintain vigilance over criminal elements and strengthen public safety in Khoda.

The intensified verification drive, which includes large-scale verification of tenants, commercial establishments and suspected offenders in Khoda, follows the recent murder of 17-year-old Class XI student Surya Pratap Chauhan. He was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in the area on May 28 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Operation Clean Sweep's Origin

The incident triggered protests, heightened security deployment and concerns over law and order in the locality. Police arrested several accused in the case, while the main suspect, Asad, was killed in a police encounter during an arrest attempt.