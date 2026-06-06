Ghaziabad Intensifies Crackdown, Seals Two Illegal Madrasas

Ghaziabad authorities have intensified their crackdown on unrecognised religious and educational institutions, sealing two illegal madrasas in Indirapuram and Loni due to lack of registration, safety concerns, and inadequate facilities, following a recent local crime.

Key Points Ghaziabad administration sealed two madrasas in Indirapuram and Loni for operating without proper registration and necessary permissions.

Inspections revealed lack of registration with the minority welfare department, absence of fire and electrical safety NOCs, and unsatisfactory sanitation.

One madrasa was allegedly running an illegal hostel with inadequate facilities, raising concerns for children's safety and welfare.

The crackdown on unrecognised institutions in Ghaziabad has intensified following the recent killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan.

Police are investigating the matter, and children from the sealed madrasas have been sent home or shifted to safe locations.

The Ghaziabad district administration has sealed an illegal madrasa in Indirapuram's Kanawani colony and another in Ashok Vihar in Loni as part of its drive against unrecognised religious and educational institutions, officials said on Saturday.

Why Ghaziabad Authorities Sealed Madrasas

According to an order issued by District Minority Welfare Officer Kailash Chandra Tiwari, the madrasa was neither registered with the minority welfare department nor did it possess a valid registration certificate. The inspection team -- the Waqf department, municipal authorities and the revenue department -- also found that the institution lacked no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the fire and electrical safety departments.

Officials said they found the sanitation arrangements at the premises unsatisfactory. They said the madrasa was also allegedly operating a hostel in violation of norms, with inadequate facilities for the residing children, raising concerns about their safety and welfare.

The main building of the madrasa has been sealed, and the management has one week to submit relevant documents and present its case to the authorities, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhaval Jaiswal said the police were examining the matter and would register an FIR if the investigation's findings warranted it. He said a few children staying at the madrasa were sent home, while others were shifted to safe locations.

Crackdown Intensifies After Recent Crime

Authorities on Saturday also sealed Madrasa Islamia Kashiful Uloom in Ashok Vihar after an enquiry allegedly found it was functioning without the required recognition and government permissions. Officials said documents related to the institution's operation were examined and several mandatory formalities were found to be incomplete. A notice seeking an explanation had earlier been served on the madrasa management, but no satisfactory response was received, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the madrasa was being run without valid permission and was sealed following reports submitted by the concerned departments.

The crackdown on illegal constructions and unrecognised institutions in Ghaziabad has intensified following the killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, allegedly by his friend Asad, who was later killed in a police encounter. Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda, was stabbed following an altercation on May 28. He succumbed to injuries at a Noida hospital. Earlier this week, two madrasas were sealed in the Khoda area, while another in the Masuri area was demolished on June 3.