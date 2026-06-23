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George Kurian, lone Christian face in Modi cabinet, resigns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje June 23, 2026 10:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has officially resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha term concluded.

George Kurian

IMAGE: George Kurian was holding the charge as Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Minister George Kurian resigns from the council of ministers.
  • His resignation follows the end of his Rajya Sabha term.
  • President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation with immediate effect.
  • Kurian also held the portfolio for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
  • He was not renominated by the BJP for the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha term came to an end.

The BJP had decided not to renominate him in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Ministerial Portfolio And Tenure

Kurian was also holding the charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The President of India, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the communique said. 

Kurian was probably the only minister in the Union government who belongs to the Christian community. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21. Two Union ministers -- Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kurian --- were not renominated for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections even though their tenures were coming to an end.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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