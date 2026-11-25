A new study reveals that generative AI models consume significantly more energy and exhibit lower accuracy when processing non-English texts, highlighting a critical systemic energy inequity and potential digital divide for global users.

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Key Points Generative AI can consume up to 180 times more energy for non-English texts than for English texts, with Hindi using about eight times and Bengali over 15 times more energy.

The energy disparity is due to AI models generating more tokens for non-English languages, leading to higher energy consumption and often lower task accuracy, a "double penalty".

The study highlights a systemic energy inequity in multilingual large language model deployment, with experts warning of "language colonialism" and an amplified digital divide.

Indian languages, often classified as low-resource, show lower accuracy levels (64-75%) compared to high-resource languages (85%+), with Hindi being an exception in energy consumption despite being high-resource.

Researchers suggest that multilingual models should report energy consumption for each individual language and that companies should optimise services for diverse linguistic communities.

Generative AI, which can communicate in natural language, can consume up to 180 times more energy when processing and producing non-English texts than English texts, a study has found.

While most Western European languages requires twice as much energy or less, Hindi and Bengali -- each spoken by crores of people -- consume about eight and over 15 times more energy, respectively, than equivalent English prompts, according to the study accepted at the peer-reviewed conference 'Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing'.

Processing and producing prompts in Southern Pashto and Tibetan can take 188 and 180 times more energy, respectively, than in English, it shows.

Generative AI's High Energy Cost For Non-English Languages

The artificial intelligence (AI) models converts users' natural language prompts into tokens, the basic unit of data used by AI, before processing them and then convert the output tokens into human language for their final response.

Researchers from the universities of Michigan in the US and Aberdeen and Cambridge in the UK said the models, while working in non-English languages, generate more tokens, thereby resulting in higher energy consumption.

With AI becoming more widespread in adoption, its energy consumption has become a growing concern, given the huge amounts of electricity required to train and run these models.

Further, the team also found a "double penalty", with languages having the "highest energy footprints also tend to achieve the lowest task accuracy."

"We reveal that the energy divide persists across models, hardware, and tasks, suggesting a systemic energy inequity in multilingual LLM (large language model) deployment," they wrote.

Systemic Inequity: Energy, Accuracy, And Language Colonialism

An expert said forcing a model to work multilingually can reinforce the risk of "language colonialism".

The internet, comprising webpages, websites, books, articles and multimedia, is dominated by English and Western languages (high-resource), compared to Indian languages (low-resource). As generative AI models are trained on this available digital corpus, the imbalance could become further entrenched.

A 2024 report by Kantar-Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) shows that 98 per cent of India's 870 million internet users accessed the internet in Indic languages, while 57 per cent of urban users preferred content in Indic languages.

The languages analysed in the study were classified as high-resource or low-resource according to a preprint paper by Meta, published on 'arXiv' server as part of its 'No Language Left Behind', an open-source AI initiative designed to build high-quality machine translation for low-resource languages.

Traditional Chinese, Russian, Dutch, Bulgarian, Croatian, Vietnamese, among other languages -- classified as high-resource languages -- recorded accuracy scores of 85 per cent and above in generative AI models.

In comparison, Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Eastern Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, classified as low-resource, recorded accuracy levels of around 64-75 per cent.

However, Hindi, a high-resource language, has emerged as an exception.

Indian Languages Face Accuracy Challenges Despite High Usage

"Hindi is considered a high-resource language. However, it yields a lower accuracy of 75.9, compared to 94.6 for English," study author Naihao Deng, PhD candidate at the University of Michigan, said in an e-mail interaction to PTI.

"In terms of energy consumption, it (Hindi) consumes 0.20 Joules per token compared to 0.10 Joules per token for English; when multiplied by the number of tokens, Hindi consumes 141770.8 Joules in total on the task, compared to 16762.1 Joules for English," he added.

The authors said: "Multilingual models should report energy consumption for each individual language."

Deng explained that as modern language models increasingly support multiple languages, it is important to report their performance across languages to better serve diverse user communities.

Performance has been traditionally measured in terms of accuracy, but assessments should also include energy use, since people these models serve are also concerned about energy costs, Deng said.

Arnab Bhattacharya, professor in the department of computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, said the study seeks to answer one of the most important questions of the current era, given the overarching reach of AI and language models.

"Clubbing all languages under the same group and forcing a single model does not serve most languages of the world, and the risk of language colonialism is a valid threat," he told PTI.

Algorithmic Bias And The Digital Divide For Non-English Users

Bhattacharya added that the issue, if not addressed, can amplify the digital divide, with English-educated Indians finding cheaper and more accurate responses to their queries in English than in their mother tongue.

He explained that English is preferred for tokenisation because it is "degenerate" and is written with separate affixes to words, such as "of Arjuna".

"In contrast, Indian languages are more inflectional and agglutinative, and affixes are fused with the stem to form a word, such as "Arjuner" (in Bengali). Coupled with lesser diversity, quality and quantity of corpora in Indian languages, this fundamental algorithmic bias hurts Indian languages," Bhattacharya said.

Deng said much of the growth in use of AI language models is primarily coming from non-English speakers, with India being a clear example, where hundreds of languages are spoken across the country, and most of its population works in languages other than English.

"As AI shows up in education, healthcare, agriculture, government services, and commerce, more and more people in India and around the world will use these models in their own languages. Yet models are still evaluated mostly in English, and their behaviour in other languages is reported unevenly or not at all," Deng said.

"Our study addresses this gap by measuring model performance systematically across languages, so that developers, policymakers, and users can see how well these systems serve speakers of each language," the author said.

The team suggested that companies optimise their services for more languages, such as by routing users' queries to models tailored to specific languages.