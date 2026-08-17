Lucknow school students protest again over teacher shortage

Students at a government residential school in Lucknow are protesting a severe teacher shortage and disrupted classes, highlighting critical educational challenges ahead of crucial board examinations.

IMAGE: Students protest at the Dubagga Bypass in Lucknow on August 17, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Girls at Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lucknow staged a protest over teacher shortages and disrupted classes.

This marks the second student demonstration at the school in four days, following a similar protest by male students.

Students highlighted the absence of physics and biology teachers, impacting science stream students ahead of board examinations.

The protest caused significant traffic disruption, leading to intervention by senior police and administrative officials.

The officials are currently holding discussions with the students to address their demands, which also include action against the warden.

Girls of a government-run residential school here staged a protest amid heavy rain on August 17, Monday, the second demonstration by students of the institution in four days -- primarily over a shortage of teachers and disruption of classes, the officials said.

Students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya came out of the school around 9 am and demonstrated at the Dubagga-Kanpur Bypass and Balaganj intersections, carrying posters and banners and raising slogans over issues affecting their studies.

The protest came three days after male students of the same school held a similar demonstration on Friday over their grievances.

Despite the rain, some students sat at the protest site with towels wrapped around their heads, while others held each other's hands to form a human chain, blocking a busy intersection.

The protest disrupted traffic during the morning peak hours when office-goers were commuting, following which police were deployed to bring the situation under control, officials said.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (West), ACP Kakori, the sub-civisional magistrate (SDM) and the chief development officer (CDO) reached the spot and persuaded the students to end the protest.

The students were subsequently taken back to the school premises, where senior officials held discussions with them. Traffic movement was subsequently restored, and the situation was normal, police said.

Students Demand More Teachers

The students, referred to as Gen Alpha, primarily raised the issue of shortage of teachers and alleged that classes were not being conducted properly.

A student who identified herself as Anamika said students had little time for extracurricular activities as the school functioned from 8 am to 4 pm and assembly sessions lasted nearly two hours.

She alleged that despite a large number of science-stream students, the school had only a chemistry teacher and no teachers for physics and biology.

"Board examinations are approaching, but studies are being affected because there are no teachers. Students are also facing difficulties in attending online classes," she said, adding that the students wanted the issues to be resolved.

The students also demanded action against the warden and appointment of additional teachers. They warned of another protest if their demands were not addressed.

Official Response And Ongoing Discussions

Social welfare department director Sanjeev Singh said officials had spoken to the students and efforts were being made to resolve their grievances through dialogue.

A department official said the students were taken back to the school following the morning protest and senior officials were present to discuss their problems and demands.

The police said senior officials of the social welfare, education and police departments, along with school authorities, were present on the campus and holding discussions with students.

Wider Context Of Educational Protests

The issue of appointment of teachers in schools run by the social welfare department is also linked to a matter scheduled for hearing before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday.

Further action on teacher appointments would be determined based on the proceedings, they added.

The repeated protests at the school come amid similar demonstrations by school-going children in other parts of Uttar Pradesh in recent months.

Students have held protests over education and basic infrastructure-related issues in Fatehpur, Hamirpur and Kannauj.