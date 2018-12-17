Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan CM, Pilot as deputy

December 17, 2018 12:39 IST

Several leaders from the Congress and its alliance partners from across the country attended the event.

IMAGE: Rajasthan's new chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh at the swearing in ceremony at the Albert Hall in Jaipur. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony in Jaipur, while Sachin Pilot took oath as a cabinet minister.

The party announced that Pilot will be the state's deputy chief minister.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to Gehlot and Pilot in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the Albert Hall.

IMAGE: Ashok Gehlot takes the oath. Photograph: @ashokgehlot51/Twitter

The governor said on the suggestion of Gehlot, Pilot will be deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik leader Babulal Marandi were among others who were present at the ceremony.

IMAGE: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the ceremony. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Gehlot, Pilot and other leaders received Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh at the airport and left for the Albert Hall in a bus amid tight security arrangements.

Large number of the party members and supporters were present in the oath ceremony.