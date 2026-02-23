Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, on Sunday, meet Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey in Deoghar, Jharkhand, and also offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar.

Dubey, the Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand since 2009, is a vociferous critic of Rahul Gandhi against whom he moved a substantive motion in the Lok Sabha last week, demanding the Leader of the Opposition's ouster from the House of the People.

The Adani group on February 17 announced plans to invest $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035, marking one of the world's largest integrated energy and compute commitments.

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani meets BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Deoghar on Sunday, February 22, 2026, here and below. All photographs: @nishikant_dubey X/ANI Photo

