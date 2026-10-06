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Gauhati Student Death Accused Injured In Police Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 18:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A man accused in the tragic death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria was injured in police firing in Guwahati after allegedly attempting to escape custody, raising questions about the ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man, Asif Ali, accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was injured in police firing.
  • Ali sustained gunshot wounds to his right leg after allegedly attempting to escape custody by snatching a policeman's rifle.
  • The incident occurred in Dharapur as Ali's eight-day police remand was ending, prior to his scheduled court appearance.
  • Nimisha Thakuria, a 22-year-old Sociology student, was found dead at a homestay on September 26, with the accused claiming suicide, which remains unverified.
  • Police have stated that further investigation into both the student's death and the escape attempt is ongoing.

A 26-year-old man accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria was injured in police firing here on Tuesday when he allegedly attempted to escape from custody by snatching the rifle of a law enforcer, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as Asif Ali alias Ashik Ali, sustained gunshot wounds in his right leg and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the police officer said.

 

Accused Hospitalised After Escape Attempt

GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the accused was brought to the hospital by the police around 5.30 am with gunshot wounds.

"He had two gunshot wounds near his right ankle joint. He is otherwise stable. A cast has been applied, and he is under treatment in the Orthopaedic Department," he added.

The police officer said the incident took place in Dharapur area when the accused allegedly tried to flee by snatching a rifle from a policeman.

"The police team had to open fire to prevent him from escaping," he said.

Investigation Into Student's Death Continues

Ali was scheduled to be produced before a court as his eight-day police remand ended on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and resident of Dharapur, was found unconscious at a homestay in Azara on September 26 and later declared dead at GMCH.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Balin Deuri had earlier said the accused claimed the student died by suicide by hanging herself at the homestay, but this was yet to be verified.

The accused's family had claimed that the two were in a relationship for around five years.

Ali's father said Thakuria had called up his son on the day of the incident, while his mother said the victim had once visited their house during Eid.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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