The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, who was convicted in the high-profile cash-for-jobs scam, citing his prolonged incarceration and his wife's critical health condition.

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Key Points Gauhati High Court suspended the 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence of former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.

Paul was granted bail until February 28, 2027, or the disposal of his appeal, whichever is earlier.

The court considered Paul's over eight years of incarceration and the potential for significant delays in hearing his appeal.

A critical factor in the bail decision was the life-threatening condition of Paul's wife, who requires a kidney transplant.

Paul was convicted in July 2024 in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, which involved recruitment to government posts.

The Gauhati High Court has suspended the sentence of former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, convicted in the cash-for-jobs scam, and granted him bail till February 28, 2027, or disposal of his appeal, whichever is earlier.

A division bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Rajesh Mazumdar passed the order on November 23 in case (I.A.(Crl.)/1076/2026) filed by Paul seeking suspension of sentence during the pendency of his criminal appeal case of 2024.

Court's Rationale For Bail

Paul was convicted by a special court in Guwahati in July 2024 and sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in the cash-for-jobs scam involving recruitment to government posts through the APSC.

His earlier plea seeking suspension of the sentence was rejected in June 2026, with the court then expecting an early disposal of all 20 connected appeals arising from the same case.

The high court, however, noted that the paper books in the connected appeals were yet to be prepared and that the appeals, listed for January 22, 2027, were unlikely to be disposed of early.

"There is no qualm at the Bar that the applicant has suffered incarceration for a period of over 8 years, even as the learned trial court had imposed a sentence of 14 years' rigorous imprisonment upon him," the bench observed, relying on a few Supreme Court rulings related to delay in appeal and completion of more than half the sentence.

Wife's Critical Health Condition Considered

The HC bench also took note of the life-threatening condition of Paul's wife, who has reportedly lost function of both kidneys and has been advised a transplant, which requires his presence and assistance.

"The report produced by the learned Special PP does not contest or negate the ailment being suffered by the wife of the applicant, and therefore, his presence and care with regard to her treatment from a life-threatening condition cannot be overlooked," the order said.

However, the state opposed the plea, arguing that the offences related to corruption in selection conducted by the APSC for appointment in state services were serious, and that the paper book in Paul's appeal was already prepared.

Conditions And Future Of The Appeal

"...keeping in view the length of detention already undergone, the possibility of delay in hearing the appeals...and also keeping in view the life-threatening condition being suffered by the wife of the applicant, we deem it proper to suspend the sentences imposed on the applicant and to allow the applicant the privilege of bail for a limited period till 28th of February 2027 or disposal of the connected appeal, whichever is earlier," the HC said.

Granting limited-period bail, the bench directed Paul to furnish a bond of Rs 1,00,000 with three sureties of the like amount, at least one of whom shall have immovable property within the jurisdiction of the trial court.

He shall not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the trial court without prior permission and without furnishing his intended place of residence and contact number, and shall deposit his passport, if any, with the trial court till disposal of the appeals.

The court further said if the connected appeal is not disposed of till February 28, 2027, Paul would be at liberty to pray for extension of bail.

Understanding The APSC Cash-For-Jobs Scam

The APSC was embroiled in a 'cash-for-job' scam uncovered in 2016, leading to the arrest of nearly 70 people, including Paul and almost 60 civil and police officials.

Paul was appointed as a member of the APSC in 2008 and became the chairman in 2013, a position he continued to hold till his arrest in 2016.