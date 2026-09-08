Gauhati HC Asks Assam Government To Pay Compensation

Court said state machinery prevented woman from challenging Foreigners Tribunal order; directs authorities to try to locate her in Bangladesh and bring her back to India.

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Key Points Gauhati high Ccurt directed Assam government to pay Rs 2 lakh interim compensation to Mumtaz Begum's husband.

Begum was expelled to Bangladesh after being declared a foreign national by a Foreigners Tribunal in May.

The court said authorities denied her an opportunity to challenge the tribunal's decision before the high court.

The bench alleged 'malice in law' and ordered an inquiry into when the tribunal's opinion was prepared.

The ministry of external affairs was asked to help locate Begum and facilitate her return to India.

The Gauhati high court has directed the Assam government to pay Rs 2 lakh as interim compensation to the husband of a woman who was expelled to Bangladesh without being given an opportunity to challenge a Foreigners Tribunal order declaring her a foreign national.

The court, in a significant order, held that the manner in which the woman was dealt with had prevented her from exercising her legal right to approach the high court against the tribunal's decision.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Mujammel Hoque, whose wife Mumtaz Begum was sent to Bangladesh in June.

The case is being described as the first instance in which a court has imposed a monetary cost on the Assam government over the expulsion of a person declared a foreign national to Bangladesh in violation of the prescribed procedure.

Tribunal's order and subsequent arrest

Begum, who is from Juria in Nagaon district, had earlier approached the high court after a Foreigners Tribunal declared her a foreigner.

In April this year, the high court had directed the tribunal to reconsider the matter after finding that the evidence submitted by her had not been properly considered.

She appeared before the Nagaon Foreigners Tribunal on May 30 for the fresh hearing. The tribunal again declared her a foreign national.

But, according to the high court proceedings, Begum was arrested soon after the tribunal passed its opinion and was moved through different locations before being expelled to Bangladesh on June 14.

The court noted that neither Begum nor her husband or another adult family member was provided information about the tribunal's decision or the decision to take her into custody and remove her from the jurisdiction.

This, the bench said, effectively denied her the opportunity to challenge the tribunal's opinion before the high court.

'Malice in law' alleged in tribunal proceedings

The high court expressed serious concern over the manner in which the Foreigners Tribunal handled the case.

It observed that the tribunal appeared to have deliberately and wilfully delayed issuing a certified copy of its May 30 opinion, allowing the woman to be taken into custody and moved out of Nagaon before she could challenge the decision.

The court said an element of 'malice in law' was apparent from the record.

The bench also directed the Assam government's home and political department to conduct an inquiry into when the tribunal's May 30 opinion was actually prepared.

If necessary, the tribunal's computer may be seized and sent for forensic examination to establish when the order was prepared, the court said.

Assam asked to pay within 60 days

The court directed the Assam government to pay Rs 2 lakh to Hoque as an interim, 'palliative' compensation.

The amount has to be paid within 60 days of receipt of the certified copy of the order.

The court made it clear that the payment would not prevent the petitioner from seeking further compensation before a civil court.

The bench also directed the state authorities to ensure that people declared foreign nationals are informed of the Foreigners Tribunal's opinion before being taken into custody.

An adult family member should also be informed before the person is moved out of the jurisdiction, the court directed.

Court seeks effort to bring woman back

The high court has brought the ministry of external affairs into the proceedings and indicated that efforts should be made to locate Begum in Bangladesh.

The MEA has been asked to make an endeavour to have her located and expatriated to India, so that she can get an opportunity to challenge the Foreigners Tribunal's opinion before the high court.

The case has been listed for further hearing on September 24.

The order comes amid continuing scrutiny of the procedures followed in Assam in cases involving persons declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals and subsequently detained or expelled from the country.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff