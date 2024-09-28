News
Home  » News » Gau Padyatra From Srinagar To Kanyakumari

Gau Padyatra From Srinagar To Kanyakumari

By REDIFF NEWS
September 28, 2024 18:43 IST
Srinagar's bustling commercial hub, Lal Chowk, became the starting point for a 'Gau Padyatra' to Kanyakumari.

The Akhil Bhartiya Gau Sewa Foundation has organised an ambitious 180-day journey to raise awareness about cow protection across India, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

An elegantly adorned 'hybrid cow,' placed near the historic Ghanta Ghar, was worshipped in a ceremonial gesture by ABGSF members, marking the formal beginning of the padyatra.

This event marks a significant change in the atmosphere of Lal Chowk, especially in the post-Article 370 era.

Once considered an area fraught with tension, the square is now witnessing a surge in cultural and social programmes, showcasing the region's transformation toward peace and development.

 

IMAGE: Lal Chowk hosts a Gau Padyatra to Kanyakumari, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
