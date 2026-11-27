A Ludhiana garment trader was allegedly murdered by his friend with an ice pick over a financial dispute, leading to the arrest of the accused and two associates.

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Key Points Ludhiana garment trader Pankaj Arora was allegedly murdered with an ice pick by his friend Mickey Ahuja and two associates.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped on November 25 from Ludhiana and taken to Bathinda, where the killing occurred.

After the murder, the accused allegedly looted Arora's gold ornaments, including a chain, five rings, and a bracelet weighing around 150 gm.

The body was subsequently dumped in a canal at Rampura Phul in Bathinda district.

Mickey Ahuja, a hosiery owner, and his two associates have been arrested in connection with the crime.

A man allegedly killed a Ludhiana-based garment trader with an ice pick and threw his body into a pond in Bathinda district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

After the killing, the accused allegedly looted the victim's gold ornaments  a chain, five rings and a bracelet weighing around 150 gm  before dumping the body in a canal at Rampura Phul in Bathinda.

Mickey Ahuja, a hosiery owner, allegedly kidnapped his friend Pankaj Arora (45), a garment trader in Ludhiana, before killing him with an ice pick and dumping the body in the pond, police said.

The accused, along with his aides, first called the trader out on November 25 on the pretext of settling some financial dispute. He was then taken away forcibly from Ludhiana to Bathinda and attacked with an ice pick, DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Mickey and two of his associates have been arrested, the DCP said.