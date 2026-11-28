Jharkhand Police have made a significant drug bust in Ranchi, seizing ganja valued at Rs 1 crore and arresting two individuals involved in the trafficking operation.

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Key Points Jharkhand Police seized approximately 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore in Ranchi on Friday evening.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the drug bust.

The contraband was intercepted near Dodeya More and was brought from Odisha.

The Jharkhand Police seized ganja worth around Rs 1 crore from a pick-up van in Ranchi and arrested two persons, a senior official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle near Dodeya More and seized around 200 kg of ganja on Friday evening, he said.

"The seized contraband, brought from Odisha, was wrapped in multiple plastic packets. The accused are residents of Jharkhand," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami told PTI.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 1 crore, another official said, adding, further investigation is underway.