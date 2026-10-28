Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Ganja From SUV

Jharkhand police made a significant drug bust, seizing ganja worth Rs 1 crore from an SUV in Chatra district, leading to an ongoing manhunt for the fleeing smugglers.

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Key Points Police in Chatra, Jharkhand, seized ganja worth approximately Rs 1 crore on Wednesday.

The seizure involved 164 kg of ganja, packed in 82 plastic packets, found in an SUV.

The driver of the SUV sped away from a police checking drive on Tuesday, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into a forest.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the smugglers involved.

The seized SUV has a Uttar Pradesh registration number, and further investigation is underway.

Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from an SUV in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Wednesday.

Police Chase And Seizure Details

Acting on a tip-off, police signalled the vehicle to stop during a checking drive in the Sadar police station area on Tuesday.

However, the driver sped away after spotting the police. Police chased the SUV, but the occupants abandoned it near a river and fled towards a forest, officials said.

"During a search of the vehicle, we recovered 164 kg of ganja packed in 82 plastic packets. The market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 1 crore," Chatra SDPO Sunny Vardhan said.

Police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the smugglers.

The seized SUV bears a Uttar Pradesh registration number, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.