Discover how Nanded police uncovered a significant ganja cultivation operation, seizing nearly 13 kg of cannabis hidden within a turmeric field and booking a farmer under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Nearly 13 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 6.34 lakh, were seized from a turmeric field in Sayal village, Nanded district, on Thursday.

A 65-year-old farmer, Govind Kishanrao Dhumal, was booked following the seizure.

Dhumal allegedly cultivated cannabis plants, concealing them between rows of turmeric crops on his farmland.

Police found cannabis plants in various stages (green, harvested, partially dried) along with leaves, seeds, and stems.

The farmer has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Nearly 13 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6.34 lakh were seized from a turmeric field at Sayal village in Nanded district, a police official said on Friday.

A 65-year-old farmer has been booked following the action that took place on Thursday after a tip-off, the Limbgaon police station official said.

"Accused Govind Kishanrao Dhumal allegedly cultivated cannabis plants by concealing them between rows of turmeric crops on his farmland. We found cannabis plants in green, harvested and partially dried condition, along with leaves, seeds and stems, hidden among the standing turmeric crop," he said.

Police seized 12.695 kg ganja worth Rs 6,34,750, he added.

Dhumal has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official informed.