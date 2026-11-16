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Haryanvi Singer Murder: Gangsters Produced In Shamli Court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 20:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Gangsters Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tundu were produced in a Shamli court on Monday in connection with the high-profile murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, as police seek their custody for further interrogation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Gangsters Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tundu were produced on Monday before a Shamli court for the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.
  • The accused were brought from Tihar Jail under tight security, wearing bulletproof jackets and handcuffs, after a Delhi court allowed their plea for protection.
  • Shamli Police sought custody of the two accused for interrogation, with the hearing deferred until November 20.
  • Ankit Balyan was shot dead on August 26, and two alleged shooters were killed in a police encounter on August 31.
  • Police suspect Deepak and Yogesh's involvement in the conspiracy behind Balyan's murder and are seeking their custody for further interrogation.

Gangsters Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tundu were produced on Monday before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.

Key Developments In Singer's Murder Case

The two accused were brought from Tihar Jail in Delhi under tight security, wearing bulletproof jackets and handcuffs.

 

Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshaydeep Yadav deferred the hearing on Shamli Police's plea seeking their custody till November 20.

Prosecution Officer Utsav Johri told PTI that Shamli police had sought the custody of the two accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, for interrogation in connection with the murder case.

The accused had approached a Delhi court, expressing apprehension of a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police, and sought permission to be produced in court wearing bulletproof jackets and handcuffs.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi had allowed their plea and directed the jail authorities to ensure their security during their transportation from Tihar Jail to the court of the CJM in Shamli.

Following the court proceedings, Delhi Police took the two accused back to Tihar Jail.

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 26 when he was coming out of a gym and heading towards his car in Shamli district.

Two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were subsequently killed in a police encounter in Shamli district on August 31.

Police suspect Deepak and Yogesh of also being involved in the conspiracy behind Balyan's murder and are seeking their custody for further interrogation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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