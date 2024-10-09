News
Home  » News » Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan

Gangsters kidnap 2 Hindu traders in Pakistan

By M Zulqernain
October 09, 2024 16:30 IST
Two Hindu traders in Pakistan have been kidnapped by gangsters who have demanded the release of their accomplices from police custody in exchange for the safe release of the businessmen, police said Wednesday.

IMAGE: A Hindu woman in Karachi sells Pakistani national flags. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The incident occurred in Rahim Yar Khan, over 500 km from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

"Hindu traders -- Shameer Jee and Dheema Jee -- were abducted by dacoits of the Katcha (riverine) area on Friday. They later demanded the release of their accomplices for their release," senior police officer Rizwan Gondal told reporters on Wednesday.

 

He said that the gangsters' ringleader Kabul Sukhan, who carries a bounty of PKR 10 million on his head, is involved in the kidnapping of the Hindu traders.

A police team has been constituted to recover the kidnapped Hindus and some five others recently abducted by the dacoits, he said.

"The gangsters have also released a video of Hindu and other hostages demanding the release of their accomplices currently in police custody. The gangsters have threatened to kill the captives if their demands are not met," he said.

He expressed hope that police operation will soon recover the abducted traders.

The police officer further said the gangsters are also using honey traps and direct abduction strategies from roads and residential areas.

Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Iqbal Hafiz has expressed serious concern over the rapid increase in kidnapping cases in the district.

"It is the state's responsibility to ensure a safe environment for traders and industrialists. Several businessmen and industrialists have left the district owing to a rise in kidnapping incidents," he said.

In August, 12 policemen were killed as a result of an ambush by riverine dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan. Two police vans were returning from weekly duties in Rahim Yar Khan's riverine Machka area when one of the vehicles developed a malfunction, after which sudden rocket attacks occurred, killing 12 policemen and leaving seven injured.

M Zulqernain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
