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Proclaimed Offender From Kala Assaudiya-Himanshu Bhau Gang Nabbed In South Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 17:28 IST 2 Minutes Read

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 30-year-old alleged member of the notorious Kala Assaudiya-Himanshu Bhau gang, a proclaimed offender wanted in murder and dacoity cases, following a tip-off in south Delhi.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old alleged member of the Kala Assaudiya-Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested in south Delhi on Friday.
  • The accused, identified as Manish alias Ajay alias Bhola, was a proclaimed offender in murder and dacoity cases.
  • Police seized a sophisticated pistol and five live cartridges from him near Neem Karoli on Mandi Road in Jaunapur on the night of October 27.
  • Manish was wanted in two cases at Mundka police station and has previous criminal involvements in Delhi and Haryana.

A 30-year-old alleged member of the Kala Assaudiya-Himanshu Bhau gang, who was declared a proclaimed offender in murder and dacoity cases, has been arrested in south Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Police Seize Weapon, Investigate Gang Links

Police said they seized a sophisticated pistol and five live cartridges from the accused, identified as Manish alias Ajay alias Bhola, near Neem Karoli on Mandi Road in Jaunapur on the night of October 27 following a tip-off.

 

Officials registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

Manish was wanted in two cases registered at Mundka police station, including a murder case and a dacoity case, in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender, they said.

He also has previous criminal involvements in cases registered at police stations in Delhi and Haryana, including those related to robbery, assault and illegal possession of firearms, police said.

Police are investigating the source of the recovered weapon and ammunition, his alleged association with the gang and the possible involvement of his associates in other criminal activities.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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