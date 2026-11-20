Underworld gangster Naseem Durrani, allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim and a recent murder outside a Delhi minister's office, was killed in a police encounter in Bulandshahr.

IMAGE: Durrani was allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with Delhi Police and Noida STF in Bulandshahr on Friday.

He was suspected of involvement in the November 16 murder of Sameer outside a Delhi minister's office.

Police had been tracking Durrani, who had approximately 25 criminal cases registered against him.

Gangster Naseem Durrani, who was allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and suspected to be involved in a murder outside a Delhi minister's office, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of Delhi Police and Noida STF in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, sources said.

Investigation Into Gangster's Links

Durrani's name had emerged during the probe into the November 16 killing of Sameer, who was shot dead outside Law Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi.

Investigators suspect that around 16 rounds were fired at Sameer during the attack.

Police had been tracking Durrani's movements after suspecting his role in the murder. He had around 25 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder and attempt to murder, police said.

Officials also said he was reportedly associated with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel.