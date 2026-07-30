Gangster Chhota Rajan gets 7-year jail in passport forgery case

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a special CBI court in Chennai for his involvement in a passport forgery case, concluding a two-decade-long legal battle.

IMAGE: Gangster Chhota Rajan. Photograph: PTI File Photo/Rediff Archive

Key Points Gangster Chhota Rajan received a seven-year sentence for passport fraud.

A special CBI court in Chennai delivered the verdict in the forgery case.

Rajan obtained the passport using forged documents under the alias Vijaya Kadam.

The conviction concludes a 22-year legal battle initiated by the CBI.

Chhota Rajan is currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to seven years' imprisonment for obtaining a passport on the basis of forged documents, officials said.

Details Of The Passport Fraud Case

The agency achieved the conviction of Rajan, who assumed the identity of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents such as a transfer certificate from school, ration card, etc., after a 22-year protracted legal battle.

"The convict, Chhota Rajan, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is already undergoing rigorous imprisonment for life," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency began its probe on March 19, 2002, after registering an FIR on the allegations that the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents, thereby cheating the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.

"The investigation revealed that the accused, Chhota Rajan, applied for an Indian passport in the name of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents... It was also found that the real name of Vijaya Kadam was Rajendra alias Nana alias Chhota Rajan, s/o Sadashiv, a resident of Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

The CBI had filed its chargesheet within two years on January 22, 2004, against Rajan.