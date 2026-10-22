Anil Pandit Named Wanted In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as a wanted accused in the recent firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, leading to further arrests in the ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been named as a wanted accused in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff.

Pandit, reportedly operating from the US, allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on Shroff via social media.

Mumbai Police arrested four more individuals  Kunal, Sumit, Radha, and Babita  who are accused of supplying the weapon used in the attack.

These four accused were remanded in police custody until October 26 by the Esplanade Magistrate's court.

The October 18 attack involved two men firing shots at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, injuring his driver and a bystander, with a total of 10 arrests made so far.

Gangster Anil Pandit who had claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been named as a wanted accused in the case, police told a court on Thursday as it remanded four arrested persons in police custody till October 26.

Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is said to be operating from the US, had allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on Shroff in a social media post.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday produced Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both hailing from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh, before the Esplanade Magistrate's court here.

Investigation Progresses In Firing Case

The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.

The investigators sought police custody of the four arrested accused, stating that they had actively participated in the conspiracy with those held earlier in the case.

These four accused had supplied a weapon to the shooters, the police said.

Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Anil Pandit's instructions, while Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai and handed over the weapon to other conspirators, the police said.

Court Proceedings And Previous Arrests

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi opposed the demand for custody, arguing that there was no material against these four accused and they had been arrested on mere suspicion.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused in police custody till October 26.

At least two men fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

The motorcycle was later found abandoned in suburban Andheri.

Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested a total of 10 persons so far.

On Wednesday, the court remanded Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana in police custody till October 31.