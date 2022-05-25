Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is heartful embrace of diversity: HC

The Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is not mere tolerance of differences but heartful embracement of diversity, the Allahabad high court has observed while granting bail to an accused in a case of mob violence following an altercation between two political groups in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The violence took place in the Simbhawali police station area of the district following the declaration of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results.

The court said the case arose out of an altercation between political rivals which suddenly escalated into a violent brawl.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of election results which saw sloganeering and frayed tempers.

Mobs from two sides engaged in violence.

The FIR assigns a general and vague role in the assault to the applicant.

The applicant has not been identified as the principal offender who inflicted life threatening injuries on the injured persons, the court said and granted bail to Nawab.

The court observed, "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations. In fact, it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct. Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is not mere tolerance of differences, but heartful embracement of diversity.The ethos of the state of Uttar Pradesh brings out the catholicity of Indian philosophy."

Justice Ajai Bhanot also observed, "Incidents of mob violence spread disaffection in the society and are incompatible with the rule of law and have no place in any civilised nation. Law will take its course and the offenders have to face justice. However, there is another aspect to this issue which cannot be neglected."

"Sectarian violence fractures the peace and fissures the society. Politics is indispensable for democracy. But politics cannot monopolise dialogue. Law and courts are not the only instruments to deal with problem.

"All sections of the society have to own up to their responsibilities to promote fraternity among all citizens and ensure peace," it said.

The counsels for both sides involved in the matter had told the court that the respective parties would serve cool 'sherbet' and water to passersby and thirsty travellers for one week in May-June 2022.

The court further observed, "Many generations of Indians gave their blood, sweat, tears and toil to wrest freedom from the shackles of slavery.The founding generations had steered the country through stormy seas; it is the duty of all Indians to helm the nation into calm ports."