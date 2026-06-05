Gang that 'lured and sold' girls in Rajasthan for marriage busted with help of 150 CCTVs

The Lucknow police have successfully dismantled an inter-state gang, arresting three individuals and a juvenile, who allegedly lured vulnerable minor girls and trafficked them for forced marriages in Rajasthan.

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Key Points The Lucknow Police arrested three adults and detained one juvenile for allegedly luring minor girls and selling them for marriage in Rajasthan.

The gang targeted vulnerable girls, including orphans or those from poor families, sending their photographs to associates in Rajasthan to arrange marriages for money.

The investigation began after two minor girls, aged 16 and 12, went missing from Ganihar village, leading to their safe recovery and the uncovering of the trafficking operation.

One of the accused, Priya Patel, confessed to receiving between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for arranging each girl's marriage, after being introduced to the scheme by a woman named Sonam from Kota.

The police recovered two vehicles used in the crime, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved, including the Rajasthan-based associates.

The Lucknow police have made three arrests after busting an inter-state gang allegedly involved in luring minor girls under the pretense of offering help, only to "sell" them for marriage in Rajasthan, officials said. The police also held a juvenile in connection with the case.

The accused allegedly targeted vulnerable girls, including those without parents or from financially disadvantaged families. They sent the girls' photographs to associates in Rajasthan, where the marriages were arranged in exchange for money, the police said.

Investigation and Recovery

DCP (Lucknow South) Amit Kumar Anand on Thursday said the arrests were made by the Mohanlalganj police after investigating the disappearance of two minor girls, aged 16 and 12, from Ganihar village on May 12. The girls' grandmother had lodged a complaint, claiming that they were taken away by a juvenile relative and his associate, Priya Patel, a resident of Raebareli, under the pretext of visiting their mother.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed four teams, including one in plain clothes, to locate the girls, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said.

The police reviewed around 150 CCTV recordings and implemented both technical and manual surveillance, even while the victims' mobile phones were switched off, he added. The two girls were safely recovered on May 18. During the investigation and after recording their statements, the police discovered that the minors had been taken to Kota district in Rajasthan with the intention of selling them for marriage.

Arrests and Modus Operandi

The accused -- identified as Anurag Yadav (25), Mohammad Akhtar (32), Priya Patel alias Sheila (23) -- were arrested near Atroli crossing on June 3. The juvenile was also held. According to the police, Priya Patel told investigators that she met a woman named Sonam, a resident of Kota, during a wedding in Raebareli in 2020.

Sonam allegedly told her that good-looking girls, even from impoverished backgrounds, could be married off in Rajasthan for money, and that she would be compensated for arranging such marriages.

The police said that Priya had been living with her associate Anurag in a rented accommodation in Rae Bareli for about two years. Together with Mohammad Akhtar, they allegedly sought out girls who were financially vulnerable or lacked parental support, assuming that their families would not pursue any complaints.

The gang members allegedly befriended these girls, luring them with outings and new clothes before taking them away.

Trafficking Network and Ongoing Probe

Initially, the girls were brought to Rae Bareli, where they were provided with new clothes, and their photographs were sent via WhatsApp to Sonam and her husband, Bhupendra Chaudhary, in Kota, the police said.

Once the photographs were shared, the accused allegedly negotiated payment with the Rajasthan-based couple. Priya mentioned to the police that she received between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakhfor arranging each girl's marriage.

The police said the accused had earlier allegedly sent two sisters from Rae Bareli to Sonam and Bhupendra for marriage.

In the present case, the minors were allegedly taken with the help of the juvenile related to the victims. Priya had convinced the girls that she would take them to meet their mother, who had been away for several years.

The accused allegedly took the girls to Rae Bareli and later planned to send them to Kota after receiving instructions from their associates. Additionally, police recovered two four-wheelers that were allegedly used in the crime.

Investigations into the involvement of other individuals, including the Rajasthan-based associates, are ongoing, officials said.