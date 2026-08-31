Gang-rape during Navratri: 5 sentenced to life in jail

A special POCSO court in Vadodara has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing five men to life imprisonment for the heinous gang-rape of a minor girl during Navratri, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to justice for survivors.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points A special POCSO court in Vadodara sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the gang-rape of a minor girl.

The court described the crime, which occurred during Navratri, as "the most heinous" and not to be treated lightly.

Each of the five convicts was fined Rs 50,000, and the government was ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor.

The court emphasised the vital role of women in society and the extreme seriousness of gang-rape against women or minors.

Convictions were based on strong evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA evidence, and witness accounts, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Two years after a minor girl was gang-raped on a Navratri night in Vadodara, a special POCSO court in the city on Monday sentenced five men to life imprisonment, describing it as "the most heinous" crime.

The incident of gangrape occurring during Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Amba, cannot be treated lightly, the court observed, as per the prosecution.

Court's Strong Stance On Heinous Crime

Additional district and sessions judge CM Pawar imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the five convicts and also ordered the government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor, special public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said.

"The court observed that women play a vital role in society, and gang-rape committed on a woman or a minor is an extremely serious matter. The court described this as a most heinous incident," Sukhadwala told reporters.

"The court further remarked that an incident of gangrape occurring during Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Amba, cannot be treated lightly, noting that the evidence presented was strong and beyond reasonable doubt," he added.

Details Of The Crime And Conviction

The convicts have been identified as Mumtaz, Ajmal, Munna Banjara, Saif and Shahrukh, in the age group of 25 to 30 years.

The court convicted the five men on August 20 on charges of gangrape, destruction of evidence and dacoity under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred when the victim, then aged 16, was out with her male friend on October 4, 2024, a Navratri night when people come out in large numbers to participate in garba events organised throughout the city.

The accused persons gang-raped her while restraining her friend, the prosecution said.

The survivor told the police that she had gone out to meet her childhood friend in the city's Laxmipura area at around 11 pm.

They were returning through the Bhayli locality on a scooty when, at around midnight, five persons on two-wheelers intercepted them on an isolated road.

The victim's mobile phone was looted and thrown in the Vishwamitra river, according to the police.

Justice For The Survivor And Evidence

Taking all these factors into account, the court noted that Gujarat is a state where the 'Save the Girl Child' government scheme is implemented, and held that the depraved act committed by the accused could not be viewed lightly.

Consequently, the court sentenced the five accused to life imprisonment (incarceration for the remainder of their lives) and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them for gangrape, the prosecutor said.

The court also acknowledged that while the Rs 10 lakh compensation cannot erase the trauma or stigma faced by the victim, it serves as a measure of solace.

It took the submissions very seriously and accepted all the evidence as valid, Sukhadwala said.

"Three special public prosecutors were appointed for this case, and we worked together to bring it to a conclusion; a 6,000-page chargesheet was filed. Thanks to teamwork -- incorporating CCTV footage, DNA evidence, and witness accounts -- we achieved a successful outcome," he said.