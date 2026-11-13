Wanted Gang Leader Injured In Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police successfully apprehended wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash after an exchange of fire in the central district on Friday, who was sought in connection with a violent gang clash in September.

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Key Points A wanted gang leader, Prakash alias Akash, was apprehended by Delhi Police on Friday.

The apprehension followed an exchange of fire in the central district, resulting in a gunshot injury to the accused.

Prakash alias Akash was wanted for his involvement in a violent clash between the Prakash and Vikas Kalia gangs during a Shobha Yatra in September.

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) was involved in the encounter.

A wanted gang leader was apprehended by the Delhi Police following an exchange of fire in the central district, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, Prakash alias Akash, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter with a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

"He is a bad character of Nabi Karim police station and was wanted in connection with a violent clash between the Prakash and Vikas Kalia gangs during a Shobha Yatra in September in the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim area," a senior police officer said.

The police will share further details at a press conference.