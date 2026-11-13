Home  » News » Wanted Gang Leader Injured In Delhi Police Encounter

Wanted Gang Leader Injured In Delhi Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 07:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Delhi Police successfully apprehended wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash after an exchange of fire in the central district on Friday, who was sought in connection with a violent gang clash in September.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A wanted gang leader, Prakash alias Akash, was apprehended by Delhi Police on Friday.
  • The apprehension followed an exchange of fire in the central district, resulting in a gunshot injury to the accused.
  • Prakash alias Akash was wanted for his involvement in a violent clash between the Prakash and Vikas Kalia gangs during a Shobha Yatra in September.
  • The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) was involved in the encounter.

A wanted gang leader was apprehended by the Delhi Police following an exchange of fire in the central district, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, Prakash alias Akash, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter with a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

 

"He is a bad character of Nabi Karim police station and was wanted in connection with a violent clash between the Prakash and Vikas Kalia gangs during a Shobha Yatra in September in the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim area," a senior police officer said.

The police will share further details at a press conference.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi policegang leader apprehendedprakash alias akashpolice encounteranti-auto theft squad

More From Rediff

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Related Stories

Gangster Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested In Delhi

Gangster Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested In Delhi

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali