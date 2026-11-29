As a crucial special sitting of Parliament approaches, top INDIA bloc leaders are set to meet DMK and NCP-SP chiefs on Sunday to strategise their opposition against the government's controversial Constitution amendment bill on delimitation and women's reservation.

IMAGE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, during the INDIA bloc floor leaders' meeting at his residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Top INDIA bloc leaders will meet DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meetings are aimed at strategising against the government's Constitution amendment bill concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged allies to 'wake up', stating that Indian democracy is being 'murdered' by the proposed bill.

The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose the bill in Parliament, arguing it will hurt SC/ST interests and is a BJP-RSS bid to capture power.

The Centre plans to introduce the Constitution amendment Bill on Monday, proposing one-third reservation for women, increased seat allocation, and a freeze on boundaries until 2051.

A delegation of top Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M K Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, sources said.

The delegation would also include Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray may join the meeting in Mumbai, they said.

Opposition Leaders Convene Ahead Of Parliament

The meetings come amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

While the DMK has announced its backing for the government's proposed legislation, Pawar's party is also likely to support the legislation.

The INDIA bloc's outreach comes at a time when the opposition is looking to shore up its numbers to defeat the government's bid to get the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

Rahul Gandhi's Strong Warning On Democracy

'Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up' -- this was Rahul Gandhi's unambiguous message on Saturday to the Congress's allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Democratic Alliance partners or those supporting the Constitution amendment bill to be brought by the government, ahead of a special sitting of Parliament next week.

It is going to become very clear who is protecting democracy and who is not, Gandhi had said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The Congress leader's assertion came amid non-INDIA bloc parties, such as the DMK, extending support to the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill.

INDIA bloc constituent NCP-SP is also likely to back the legislation.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha had also made it clear that Pawar's NCP-SP's position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc even if it supports the bill.

INDIA Bloc's Joint Opposition Strategy

The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country.

Key Provisions Of The Proposed Amendment Bill

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.