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In-Charge CFO Caught In Bribery Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 16, 2026 22:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Gandhinagar's in-charge Chief Fire Officer, Rajeshkumar Patel, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for a Fire Safety Renewal NOC, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Gandhinagar's in-charge Chief Fire Officer, Rajeshkumar Patel, was arrested by the ACB.
  • Patel was caught accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for a Fire Safety Renewal NOC.
  • The arrest followed a successful trap operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
  • The bribe money was recovered from the officer's chamber.

Gandhinagar's in-charge chief fire officer (CFO) was arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for issuing a Fire Safety Renewal NOC in his chamber, according to a release.

ACB Nabs Corrupt Official

Rajeshkumar Patel (55), a sub-fire officer and in-charge chief fire officer (in-charge Class-I) with the civic body's Fire and Emergency Services, was arrested after a successful trap at his chamber at the Fire and Emergency Services office in Sector 17, Gandhinagar.

 

According to the ACB, Patel had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant for issuing a Fire Safety Renewal No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The complainant approached the Bharuch ACB police station and lodged a complaint, following which the agency took action, the release said, adding that Rs 20,000 cash accepted by Patel has been recovered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gandhinagar acbfire officer arrestbribery caserajeshkumar patelfire safety noc

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