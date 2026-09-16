In-Charge CFO Caught In Bribery Trap

Gandhinagar's in-charge Chief Fire Officer, Rajeshkumar Patel, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for a Fire Safety Renewal NOC, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points Gandhinagar's in-charge Chief Fire Officer, Rajeshkumar Patel, was arrested by the ACB.

Patel was caught accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for a Fire Safety Renewal NOC.

The arrest followed a successful trap operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The bribe money was recovered from the officer's chamber.

Gandhinagar's in-charge chief fire officer (CFO) was arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for issuing a Fire Safety Renewal NOC in his chamber, according to a release.

ACB Nabs Corrupt Official

Rajeshkumar Patel (55), a sub-fire officer and in-charge chief fire officer (in-charge Class-I) with the civic body's Fire and Emergency Services, was arrested after a successful trap at his chamber at the Fire and Emergency Services office in Sector 17, Gandhinagar.

According to the ACB, Patel had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant for issuing a Fire Safety Renewal No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The complainant approached the Bharuch ACB police station and lodged a complaint, following which the agency took action, the release said, adding that Rs 20,000 cash accepted by Patel has been recovered.