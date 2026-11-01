Eleven Arrested In Beed Gambling Den Raid

Beed police successfully busted a major gambling den in Parli Vaijnath, leading to the arrest of eleven individuals and the seizure of assets worth Rs 29.6 lakh under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

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Key Points Eleven individuals were arrested in Beed district on Sunday following the busting of a gambling den.

The raid, conducted on Saturday at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath, led to the recovery of items valued at Rs 29.6 lakh.

Seized items included playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Eleven persons were arrested in Beed district after a gambling den was busted, a police official said on Sunday.

He said items worth Rs 29.6 lakh were recovered in the raid that took place at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath on Saturday.

The raid was carried out after a specific tip-off was received by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ambajogai Sub-Division Rishikesh Shinde, the Sambhajinagar police station official added.

"Police seized playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused, collectively valued at Rs 29.60 lakh. A case under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered," he said.