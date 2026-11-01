Eleven Arrested In Beed Gambling Den Raid

Beed police successfully busted a major gambling den in Parli Vaijnath, leading to the arrest of eleven individuals and the seizure of assets worth Rs 29.6 lakh under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.
Key Points
- Eleven individuals were arrested in Beed district on Sunday following the busting of a gambling den.
- The raid, conducted on Saturday at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath, led to the recovery of items valued at Rs 29.6 lakh.
- Seized items included playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused.
- A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.
Eleven persons were arrested in Beed district after a gambling den was busted, a police official said on Sunday.
He said items worth Rs 29.6 lakh were recovered in the raid that took place at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath on Saturday.
The raid was carried out after a specific tip-off was received by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ambajogai Sub-Division Rishikesh Shinde, the Sambhajinagar police station official added.
"Police seized playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused, collectively valued at Rs 29.60 lakh. A case under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered," he said.