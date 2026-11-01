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Eleven Arrested In Beed Gambling Den Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 18:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Beed police successfully busted a major gambling den in Parli Vaijnath, leading to the arrest of eleven individuals and the seizure of assets worth Rs 29.6 lakh under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Eleven individuals were arrested in Beed district on Sunday following the busting of a gambling den.
  • The raid, conducted on Saturday at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath, led to the recovery of items valued at Rs 29.6 lakh.
  • Seized items included playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused.
  • A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Eleven persons were arrested in Beed district after a gambling den was busted, a police official said on Sunday.

He said items worth Rs 29.6 lakh were recovered in the raid that took place at a lodge in Parli Vaijnath on Saturday.

 

The raid was carried out after a specific tip-off was received by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ambajogai Sub-Division Rishikesh Shinde, the Sambhajinagar police station official added.

"Police seized playing cards, cash, mobile phones, and vehicles used by the accused, collectively valued at Rs 29.60 lakh. A case under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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