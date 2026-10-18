Home  » News » Police Bust Gambling Den In Beed, Seize Rs 11 Lakh

Police Bust Gambling Den In Beed, Seize Rs 11 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 16:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in Beed district successfully busted an illegal gambling operation on Saturday, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals and the seizure of over Rs 11 lakh in cash and assets.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A gambling den was busted in Georai, Beed district, on Saturday.
  • Eleven persons were arrested during the police raid.
  • Cash and other items, including vehicles, worth Rs 11.08 lakh were seized.
  • The racket was operating from a tin shed at a sports and recreation centre.
  • A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

A gambling den was busted in Georai area of Beed district, leading to the arrest of 11 persons and seizure of cash and other items worth Rs 11.08 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

He said the arrests and seizures were made after the racket, being operated from a tin shed at a sports and recreation centre, was uncovered following a raid on Saturday.

 

The seized items include vehicles, the Georai police station official added.

A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act (Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act), the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

beed gambling dengeorai police raidmaharashtra prevention of gambling actillegal gamblingbeed arrests

More From Rediff

'JD wanted to chat': How Trump's press secy was fired

'JD wanted to chat': How Trump's press secy was fired

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!
India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

Related Stories

Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

Beed Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescue Three Women

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas