Police Bust Gambling Den In Beed, Seize Rs 11 Lakh

Police in Beed district successfully busted an illegal gambling operation on Saturday, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals and the seizure of over Rs 11 lakh in cash and assets.

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Key Points A gambling den was busted in Georai, Beed district, on Saturday.

Eleven persons were arrested during the police raid.

Cash and other items, including vehicles, worth Rs 11.08 lakh were seized.

The racket was operating from a tin shed at a sports and recreation centre.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

A gambling den was busted in Georai area of Beed district, leading to the arrest of 11 persons and seizure of cash and other items worth Rs 11.08 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

He said the arrests and seizures were made after the racket, being operated from a tin shed at a sports and recreation centre, was uncovered following a raid on Saturday.

The seized items include vehicles, the Georai police station official added.

A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act (Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act), the official said.