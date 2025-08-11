HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gadkari's 'dadagiri' jibe amid tariff tensions with US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 11, 2025 09:22 IST

The countries which are indulging in dadagiri (bullying) in today's world can do so because they are economically strong and have technology, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

Photograph: @nitin_gadkari/X

Speaking at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari also stressed the need to increase India's exports and reduce imports.

"If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in dadagiri are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important," he said.

 

"We are facing various problems globally, and the solution to all these problems are science and technology, that is knowledge, which is a power," he said.

Increasing exports and decreasing imports is necessary if India wants to become a 'vishwaguru', the BJP leader said.

Research institutions, IITs and engineering colleges should conduct research keeping the country's requirements in view, he said, adding that though research in other fields is equally important.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
